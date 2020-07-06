Mary Elizabeth (Slocum) King, 92, of Andover, NJ, went peacefully to be with our Lord on May 8th, 2020. Mary was born Mary Elizabeth Williams to Clara and David Williams of Ocean Grove, NJ, in 1927. She was fourth youngest of her four siblings. She Graduated from Neptune H.S. and worked at Bell Telephone until she married Everett Slocum of Long Branch, NJ.In 1959, Mary was the big winner on the TV show “The Price is Right”.Mary became the owner of an ice cream stand on the Bradley Beach boardwalk in the early 1960s, and for several summers made her own delicious ice cream.After her beloved husband Everett died, Mary moved to Largo, Florida, in 1977 and pursued a career in banking. Mary was a devout Christian and was very involved in her church, Calvary Chapel, Pinellas Park, FL. An avid knitter and crocheter, she created many blankets, hats and sweaters for babies and adults, for her family and for charitable donations. She had a gift for teaching herself how to create various crafts, sewing and decorating projects. Mary deeply loved spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and playing games with friends and family, especially Skip-Bo and bingo. She loved to travel and had a passion for the beach and amusement parks.

For several years Mary served Florida Suncoast Hospice as a volunteer with her second husband, Gerald King.She enjoyed her many friends wherever she lived, including her last years in a nursing home.Mary was predeceased by her parents, Clara and David Williams, husband Everett Slocum, second husband Gerald King, son Everett Slocum Jr., sister Agnes Hauenstein, brothers Noah and John Williams, grandson Michael Stoddard, great-granddaughter Leah Michael Stoddard, and stepson John King.She is survived by her daughter Madeline Zulauf, son-in-law Sander Zulauf, granddaughter Mary Beth Stoddard, grandson Scott Zulauf and great-grandchildren Ella and Henry Zulauf, her brother David Williams of Alabama and her beloved sister-in-law, Esther Williams of North Carolina.A private service is planned at the Slocum family plot in the Hamilton Cemetery, Neptune, NJ.In lieu of flowers, gift donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105