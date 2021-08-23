Raymond J. Bonomini, 75, entered into eternal life after a long illness on August 16, 2021.

Born July 27, 1946, in Passaic, NJ; the son of Raymond and Helen Brown; raised in Clifton and eventually residing in Highland Lakes, N.J.

Ray was predeceased by his beloved parents Ray and Helen Brown, two brothers, Robert and Richard.

Raymond (aka as Barney) was a Clifton Firefighter as was his brother Robert after 26 years of service to the City of Clifton.

Ray’s journey in life included music as a drummer, a love for motorcycles, the challenge of fishing, the freedom of travel, camping with his family and the enjoyment of living in a lake community. He also worked in construction loving the art of remodeling homes. Ray had many talents.

Ray leaves behind two children to cherish his memory: Lisa Bonomini, Chris Bonomini, three granddaughters; Sydney, Zoe and Alexandra, as well as two nephews Thomas and Richard and Kimberly, niece. Ray also leaves behind a wife of 53 years Daria Bonomini who cared for his every need.

Funeral service and viewing on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church and interment at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Cemetery, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY (with Rev. Kostyk of St. Andrew’s Ukr. Ca. Church).

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY.