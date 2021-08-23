Robert L. Caton Jr.

Robert L. “Bob” Caton, Jr., 57, of Andover Township, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

Bob was born in Newton and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority for 27 years prior to his retirement in 2016. In his retirement, Bob worked part time for Bruce Coston & Sons Excavating.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert Caton Sr. and Frances Layton; and his beloved wife, Kathleen Ayres Caton. Bob is survived by his children, Daniel Finkle, Jessica Geldhauser, Laura Finkle and Robert M. Caton.

Memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Memorial Service on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Bob’s memory to Newton Fire Museum, 150 Spring St, Newton, NJ 07860.