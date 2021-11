Sparta. The Sparta Township school board on Nov. 18 accepted the resignation of school board member Robert Zywicki.

Zywicki was not present at the board’s Oct. 28 meeting. He made his resignation effective Nov. 1 with no public explanation.

School board president Kim Bragg said on Oct. 28 that Zywicki was not at the meeting because a tragedy in the Mount Olive School District, where Zywicki serves as superintendent.

The Mount Olive Chronicle reported on Nov. 11 that Zywicki has been appointed to the executive board of the New Jersey Superintendents School Study Council.

Bragg was absent from the Nov. 18 meeting, but school board vice president Niamh Grano said board secretary Ronald Smith will advertise for the open seat. Applications will be due by Dec. 2.

Grano said the school board plans to interview applicants at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Zywicki was re-elected to his seat in November 2020. His term was due to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.