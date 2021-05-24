Vernon Farmers Market reopens

As country music kept the beat, the Vernon Farmers Market kicked off their 2021 season on Saturday, May 22. The market resumes its second and fourth Saturday schedule filling the parking lot on Church Street across from the Vernon Municipal Building.

Plant seedlings, flowers, homemade crafts, handcrafted jewelry and distinctive food products like local honey and fresh empanadas awaited customers who relished the warm, sunny day and leisurely conversation and long- awaited companionship.

Empanadas provided at the market by Rosie’s Empanadas, are a baked or fried turnover consisting of filling and pastry common to Latin America, Southern Europe and Philippine cultures. The word comes from the verb empanar and translates as wrapped or coated bread.

Newly initiated to the market this year was the Plant Swap. Gardeners could share and swap seedlings grown at home during the late winter and early spring months. Director of Recreation Mishelle Downtain established the Plant Swap.

“We got the idea from the Vernon Community Garden and saw the need to share flowering and edible plants,” said Downtain.

New to the market was a visit by the Wanderers vintage car club. John Bucsko shared his Overland Willy automobile refurbished with an actual back seat from the now defunct and loved Chatterbox Drive-In. Bucsko, the new president of the club mentioned that the vintage car owners participate in a car show every Saturday at Jumboland beginning at 4 p.m.

At the market, a town information booth boasted Vernon ‘s interesting local sites and acknowledged Vernon Township as a community with heart.