The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. announced its Athletes of the Week for Week 2 of the Fall 2021 season.

Senior Cristian Vintimilla has helped the boys cross country team get off to a great start. His first place finish at North Warren helped the boys sweep the meet over North Warren, High Point and Morris Tech.

Junior Colleen Fraser has been instrumental in the girls volleyball teams 4-1 start. She has led the team in kills and helped the team win the Villa Walsh tournament.