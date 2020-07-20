Services to be held for sisters Connie M. Repsher and Edna M. Gould

Services will be held for two sisters who died this past spring.

Connie M. Repsher of Sussex, N.J., passed away at the age of 58 on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.

Edna M. Gould of Sussex, N.J., passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.

Their memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.