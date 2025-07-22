3 days of music amid sunflowers

Friday, July 25

Lentini Farms, 251 High St., Newton, kicks off its second annual Sunflower Festival with a full day of activities and music. From 3 to 7 p.m., Tennessee Honey Band brings its acoustic-driven blend of new country and pop hits, plus a nod to ’90s country classics, creating a perfect soundtrack for picking flowers and browsing local vendors.

Singer-songwriter Maribyrd will offer her warm rootsy vocals at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

The Sparta Arts free Summer Concert Series continues with rock-soul powerhouse Danielia Cotton performing at 7 p.m. in Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave.. The rain location is Mohawk Avenue School, 22 Woodport Road.

Fans of pop and alternative rock may head to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, for Release the Houndz at 7 p.m.

Classic rock fans may catch the Kootz at McQ’s Pub, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

For a major country concert experience, the Eli Young Band headlines the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m., bringing decades of hits and high-energy Texas charm.

Also at 8 p.m., Rick Barth performs an acoustic solo set at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Midlife Crisis closes out the night at 9 p.m. at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, with a mix of rock favorites.

Saturday, July 26

Matt Barnhart performs at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., setting the tone with his acoustic set.

John Stanley plays a mix of pop, rock and blues hits at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Tequila Rose takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. during day two of the Sunflower Festival at Lentini Farms. Its set of modern country and rock hits will keep the festive energy going.

Chris Donnelly returns to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. with his well-loved solo acoustic performance.

The 7 p.m. hour offers several choices: Geoff Doubleday at McQ’s Pub, Miss Demeanor bringing party rock to Brick & Brew, and Uncle Stump at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, where fans may enjoy its mix of funk, psychedelia and country-fried rock.

The Treblemakers bring a blend of blues, rock and reggae to the Beacon at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

The final day of Lentini Farms’ Sunflower Festival begins at noon with more U-pick fun, food and music in the fields.

At 2:30 p.m., Scott Heath brings his guitar-driven alternative and rock sounds to Angry Erik Brewing, offering a laid-back set to wrap up the weekend.

Wednesday, July 30

Midweek music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and summer concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. It features Patrick Perone as Elvis and a high-energy set from Fat City Rockers.

It’s karaoke night with Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N, Church Road, Sparta.

The Newton Theatre welcomes Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) and Adrian Belew (King Crimson) at 8 p.m. to perform “Remain in Light,” a can’t-miss show featuring Talking Heads classics and tracks from their acclaimed solo work, backed by an all-star band.

Thursday, July 31

Start the night with Felix and the Cats playing a lively set at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm.

John Cain will perform for Sunset Thursdays at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 North Village Blvd., Sparta.

Catch Rick Winow, a seasoned solo performer delivering a mix of classic rock covers and originals with soulful guitar and smooth vocals, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s.

