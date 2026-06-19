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After Forever celebrates Black Sabbath legacy

Music. Paying tribute to the music of Black Sabbath, After Forever brings the band’s iconic riffs, powerful vocals and classic heavy metal sound to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden on June 26.

Sparta /
| 19 Jun 2026 | 12:01
    <b>After Forever</b>
    After Forever ( Photo: After Forever)

Friday, June 26

Jeiris Cook entertains the dinner crowd at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., while Nick Simone brings his powerful vocals to the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub welcomes the Blue Food duo with acoustic-flavored stylings from classic rock to bluegrass, country, folk and jazz!

At 7 p.m., Black Sabbath fans can head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, to hear After Forever.

Meanwhile, Chris Donnelly brings his acoustic melodies to MCQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, and DUG The Band delivers their blend of tunes to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

Close the night out at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hearing the one and only Australian Bee Gees at 8 p.m. Sing along to all of your favorite tunes like “More Than A Woman,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and more! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Saturday, June 27

The Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., welcomes the sounds of Rose 6 at 10 a.m. while you enjoy the market.

Later, at 4 p.m., Andrew Tirado stops by Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr., for a set of electric rock with hints of California surf guitar!

At 6 p.m., Nick Keena performs at the Lafayette House, while Rob Brock brings his sounds to McQ’s Pub.

At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., enjoy the sounds of classic and Southern rock by Vera and the Force at 7 p.m. At the same time, Skyward Fall brings their sound to Skylands, and Susie’s Toybox takes over at Brick & Brew.

The THE BAND Band Presents The Last Waltz Celebration 50th Anniversary 2026 Tour at The Newton Theatre starting at 8 p.m. Revisit the music and the magic of that Thanksgiving evening 50 years ago with this talented group. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At 9 p.m., Rene Avila brings a late-night set to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, June 28

Brian St. John enjoys acoustic rock and blues at Angry Erik Brewing starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Danny C’s Summer Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., welcomes Wonderloaf for a rockin’ set with a special July 4th kickoff and USA 250 BD Celebration at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Brian St. John delivers an intimate patio set at O’Reilly’s.

Thursday, July 2

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats for a set at 6 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., multi-instrumentalist Katy Gerhold showcases her blend of rock, pop, and folk at Krogh’s.

Send information to Stefani M.C. Janelli at themicnj@gmail.com