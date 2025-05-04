‘Alice in Wonderland’ onstage this week in Sussex

An original adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale “Alice in Wonderland” will be presented May 8-10 by Drama Geek Studios and the Historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Based on Carroll’s 1865 classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and its 1871 sequel, “Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There,” this production features classic characters, such as the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, evil Queen of Hearts and Alice, paired together with music from the 1970s to today.“We wanted to offer our young performers a musical opportunity that was unique and all our own,” said producer/director Joshua Reed. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Saturday.Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com and at the door if available.