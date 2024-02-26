All types of rock ‘n’ roll on local stages

Prepare for a week filled with soulful jams, eclectic melodies and unforgettable performances.

Friday, March 1

Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational Jam kicks off at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. The show features Ray Longchamp and Ron Cohen in a soulful journey into the iconic sounds of the Grateful Dead.

Jake Roggenkamp & Ryan will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Known for their eclectic blend of folk, jazz and soft rock, the pair promises an evening of captivating melodies.

If vinyl records are more your style, Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, is hosting Paul Derin spinning vinyl starting at 7 p.m. Get ready for a night of booze and grooves, perfect for your Friday night vibe.

Erik Hein will perform his mix of grunge, rock and reggae at 7 p.m. in the Members Room at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

Music enthusiasts may immerse themselves in the psychedelic world of Pink Floyd with a mesmerizing performance by the Pink Floyd Project starting at 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

At 7:30 p.m., the Cowboy and the Hippy will perform at the Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N., delivering a nostalgic blend of country music from the 1960s and ‘70s. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at spartamagic.com

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., will present “An Evening With David Nail” at 8 p.m. Featuring David Nail with Nikki Briar, the event promises heartfelt music and candid exploration of life’s struggles and triumphs. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Cap off the night at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, with karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, hosts Rick Barth at 4 p.m., promising tunes from the ‘60s to current rock.

At 7 p.m., head over to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, to catch Scott Ringle’s performance.

Milk Street Distillery presents Uncle Stump at 7 p.m., blending funk, psychedelia and straight-up rock ‘n’ roll. Prepare to get on your feet.

Carolyn Jackson takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Stew N’ Dolly’s Place, 46 Main St., Ogdensburg, with acoustic renditions of pop and rock music from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.

If you’re in the mood for some classic rock ‘n’ roll, don’t miss the Kootz performing at O’Reilly’s Pub starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, hosts DUG the Band at 2 p.m. for an afternoon filled with lively tunes.

At Angry Erik Brewing, Mingo takes the stage at 2:30 p.m., performing its unique blend of folk-rock tunes.

Wednesday, March 6

Head over to McQ’s at 5 p.m. to listen to Sean Henry or visit Blue Arrow Farm at the same time to catch Naughty Humphrey with its high-energy cover tunes as part of Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert Series.

Thursday, March 7

The music continues with an acoustic open mic night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex, presents a performance by John Pabst.

Krogh’s welcomes back Rick Winow at 6:30 p.m. Known for his charming vocals and mix of classic rock tunes and originals, Winow promises a night of musical delights.

Fans of progressive rock may head to Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. for King’s X with Sound & Shape. Lifelong friends and musical innovators, King’s X promises a night of unforgettable music. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com