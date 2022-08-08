Amp music series lineup set for Sussex-Wantage Library

The “Thursdays @ the Amp” music series in Wantage will feature five performances in August and early September. These concerts will be held in the amphitheater at the Sussex-Wantage Library (69 Route 639/Loomis Ave., Wantage), weather permitting. All these performances are free. Attendees are reminded to bring a lawn chair or blanket. All performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

The series will kick off with the Outcrops on Thursday, August 18. Cassidy Rain and her band play American roots music, blending rock, blues, funk, R&B, and jazz. Among their influences are the Allman Brothers, Bonnie Riatt, B. B. King, and Buddy Guy.

On August 25, award-winning musician Mike Lawlor will take the stage, playing in a variety of styles but always with hot guitar picking.

Breaking from the regular Thursday schedule, Sonrise Mountain Revival will return to the Amp for a special concert on Saturday, August 27. Northern New Jersey’s own bluegrass band combines “the musical forms of bluegrass, folk, Gospel and jazz into a unique presentation of traditional and new arrangements of songs.”

On Thursday, September 1, the Acoustic Wolves will blend their blues and folk harmonies for the folks on the lawn.

Closing out the series on September 8 will be the always popular R.E.N.O. Living up to their slogan of “Play Music, Have Fun, Help Others,” their CD, “COSMIC SOUP,” features their “fun, happy music.”

The Sussex-Wantage Library is by the airport and just south of Sussex Borough. If weather forces the program indoors, limited seating will be available in the library’s Community Room on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library. For additional information or last-minute notices, go to FriendsofSWLibrary.org, check the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library page on Facebook, or call the Sussex-Wantage Library at 973-875-3940 (before 5 p.m.).