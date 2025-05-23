Art in the Park Day is today

Peters Valley School of Craft will host Art in the Park Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

The event at the school, 19 Kuhn Road, Layton, will feature hands-on craft activities for adults and children along with artist demonstrations of crafts such as fibers, fine metals, printmaking, weaving and woodworking.

The blacksmithing and ceramics studios will be open with activities, and local artists will be selling their work.

The outdoor event is free and open to the public. It will be held rain or shine. No dogs allowed.

Smokin’ Mo’s Southern BBQ Food Truck will be there.