Art society to host photography talk

The Sussex County Art Society will host a talk by Virginia Kolstad on fine art photography in our world today on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 12 noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, (Hampton township) Newton.

The public and prospective members are welcome to attend. The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of the month from noon until 2 or 3 PM depending on the activity planned.

Kolstad, will review photography today and how advancements in technology have provided photographers with many more opportunities for expression. Although Kolstad, herself, specializes in landscapes, night photography and cityscapes, her talk will include many photos from other photographers who have unique skills and use today’s tools to create some wonderful photos.

Kolstad is president of the Sparta Camera Club and also an officer of the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs. She has won multiple awards for her work; including Best in Show at the 2022 NJ State Fair, second place in the 2018 NJ Senior Photography Competition, and first place in the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council’s 2018 Expo.

In addition to landscapes, Kolstad is enchanted by the lights of our cities and by the beauty of the night skies. Whether it is fireworks, monuments such as the Freedom Tower, or trying to shoot the perfect Milky Way shot, she is always exploring ways to capture and share these beautiful scenes.