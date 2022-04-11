Beemerville Fire Dept. plans Comedy Night

The Beemerville Fire Department will host a Comedy Night on Saturday, April 30 at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the Comedy presentations will start at 8 p.m. Participants must be 21 or older, the cash bar will open at 6:30 p.m.

The slate of professional comedians includes Mike Jenkins from the Gotham Comedy Club, Eric B from the Broadway Comedy Club, and Ryan Maher from MTV/Sirius KM Radio.

Proceeds to benefit the Beemerville Fire Department. For more information and to reserve your ticket please call Ben at 973-875-5267 before April 28.