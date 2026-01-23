Brock & Sgro Bring Power-Pop Punch to Krogh’s

Friday, Jan. 30

Start your night at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, where Dave & John bring their favorite acoustic tunes.

The Tee Vee All Stars Blues Invitational, the first of the year, kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at 6 p.m., hosting acclaimed blues luminaries with special invited guests Jerry Vivino and Rave Tesar on keys.

At 7 p.m., Joe Biglin brings his sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., while One Size Fits All delivers high-energy music at Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23.

At 8 p.m., alternative rock duo Brock & Srgo take over Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, blending classic rock with melodic power-pop.

At the same time, JP of PS Xperiment brings indie grooves and acoustic vibes to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday, Jan. 31

At 6 p.m, The Lafayette House welcomes Parachute Adams for an intimate set.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., hosts Whiskey Crossing with upbeat country jams from the ’90s to today, while John Pabst brings his music to McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Nikki Briar makes her debut at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, serving up country favorites. Over at Brick & Brew, Rubber Duckie Riot brings infectious energy and crowd-favorite sing-alongs at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 1

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub welcomes Blake Christiana of Yarn for a special ticketed event starting at 8 p.m. As the band’s founding member, Christiana has released eight studio albums, with a ninth on the way, and has shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Charlie Daniels, Marty Stuart, Alison Krauss, Leon Russell, Jim Lauderdale, and The Lumineers. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Krogh’s website.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Enjoy Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at The Homestead Restaurant, 294 N. Church Rd. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

At 6 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and the Cats for another fun set.

At 6:30 p.m., Brian Smith brings soulful, laid-back acoustic covers of ’60s–’90s classics to Krogh’s.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Dar Williams at 8 p.m.

Her 13th album, Hummingbird Highway, celebrates the beauty, unpredictability, and humanity she’s encountered as a touring musician and storyteller. Enjoy these songs and more, tickets are available at skypac.org.