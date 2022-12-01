Chamber singers to present annual Advent, Christmas concert

The award-winning High Point Regional High School Chamber Singers will present their annual Advent and Christmas program on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex.

‘The Chamber Singers are a select group of singers from the High Point Concert Choir. Their performance wil be followed by a hymn sing. The event is open to the public.

The First Presbyterian Church of Sussex is located at 21 Unionville Avenue in Sussex. Parking is free. Prior registration is not required.