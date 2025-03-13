Clackner to speak to art society today

Artist Jared Clackner will speak to the Sussex County Art Society at noon Thursday, March 13 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

He also will demonstrate painting with charcoal diluted in water in an interactive session.

All are welcome to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to paint along with the artist.

Clackner is a plein-air landscape artist who works in oil and charcoal with water.

Earlier, he studied advertising and worked in freelance illustration and graphic design. I

n 1994, he began teaching at the Ridgewood Art Institute. He also offers private instruction from his studio in northern New Jersey, where he lives with his wife and adult children.

In addition to one-man shows, Clackner’s paintings have been included in exhibitions throughout the United States, and his work is included in many private collections.