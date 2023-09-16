Craft Fair this weekend at fairgrounds

The Peters Valley Craft Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The annual event showcases American crafts made by more than 100 exhibiting artists from across the country.

Browse artwork in five buildings, meet the makers and watch an array of artist demonstrations. This a juried show of exhibitors, who are selected for excellence and originality in 12 different media.

There also will be live music, food and children’s art activities.

Admission is $10. Children younger than 12 admitted free.

No pets allowed.