Daily schedule: 2023 New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

Friday, Aug. 4: 5-10 p.m.
5 p.m.
Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area
Open Beef Obstacle Course: Agriculture Area
Open Breed Special Edition Show combined with 4-H Horse Show: Horse Show Area
Dollar Day at the Fair (all rides $1): Carnival
Snake Oil Willie: Performing Arts Tent
5:35 p.m.
Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area
6 p.m.
Bee Demonstration: Richards Building
Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area
6:30 p.m.
Spunday Mourning: Performing Arts Tent
6:45 p.m.
Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area
7 p.m.
Bull Riding (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area
7:15 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area
8 p.m.
K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area
Battle of the Bands: Performing Arts Tent
8:35 p.m.
9:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
All day:
Rides and gamesL Carnival
10 a.m.
Horse show classes including Veteran Trail to benefit Spring Reins of Life and the Jim Tenhoeve Memorial Barrel Race: Horse Show Area
Open Beef Show and Open Sheep Show: Agriculture Area
Combat Robotics: BBQ Pavilion
11 a.m.
12 p.m.
Touch a Vehicle-Emergency Vehicle Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Evolution Dance Arts: Performing Arts Tent
1:30 p.m.
2 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
This Day duo: Performing Arts Tent
3 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
4 p.m.
Soul Dawgs: Performing Arts Tent
4:30 p.m.
Lumberjack Competition: Outdoor Entertainment Area
Queen of the Fair Pageant: Performing Arts Tent
4-H Market Rabbit Show: Shotwell Building
9:35 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
All day:
Rides and games: Carnival
10 a.m.:
East Coast Rance Horse Extravaganza Show: Horse Show Area
Open Beef Show: Agriculture Area
Open Sheep Show: Agriculture Area
Make & Take Crafts for Families: Richards Building
Adam and Howard duo: Performing Arts Tent
Touch a Vehicle-Emergency Vehicle Day, Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex
Open Steer Show: Agriculture Area
Hot Dog Pig Races, Family Entertainment Area
Rob Benson, Country Singer: Performing Arts Tent
Chopstick Knitting Contest: Richards Building
4-H Swine Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4
Blindfold Crocheting Contest: Richards Building
Southpaw Country Band: Performing Arts Tent
Dog Obedience Drill Team: Agriculture Area
Drill Team: Horse Show Area
Midlife Crysis Band: Performing Arts Tent
Hillbilly Parade Band: Performing Arts Tent
Demolition Derby (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area
Monday, Aug. 7: 12-10 PM, Green Day
All Day
Rides and games, ride bracelets $30 [individual tickets also available]: Carnival
4-H Market Lamb Show: Agriculture Area
4-H Dairy Goat Show: Agriculture Area
Green Day- Environmental Exhibits and Vendors: Performing Arts Tent
Touch a Vehicle-Construction/Utility Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex
4-H Breeding Sheep Show: Agriculture Area
Donate Blood & Get Free Admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.
4-H Meat Goat Show: Agriculture Area
Favorite Cookie Contest: Richards Building
4-H Market Swine Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4
5:30 p.m.
The Openers: Performing Arts Tent
4-H Beef Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4
Parade of Breeds: Horse Show Area
Demolition Derby (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex
The Harrisons album release event with special guests: Performing Arts Tent
Tuesday, Aug. 8: 12-10 p.m., Children’s Day
Sussex County Horse Show classes: Hunters, Pony Hunters, USEF, Hunt Teams: Horse Show Area
Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship: Agriculture Area
Annex Touch a Vehicle-School Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex
Children’s Day Activities: Performing Arts Tent
Donate blood & get free admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.
Sensory Free rides and games: Carnival until 2 p.m.
Ride bracelets $25 from 12-6 p.m.: Carnival
Cupcake Decorating Contest: Richards Building
Little Royals: Performing Arts Tent
Old Timers Class, Hunt Teams, Family Class: Horse Show Area after 4 p.m.
K-9s in Flight, Family Entertainment Area
Costume Class Exhibition, Canine King & Queen Exhibition: Horse Show Area after 5 p.m., Ring 1
Dream Xtreme Dance by Nikki: Performing Arts Tent
Monster Truck Show (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area
Franklin Concert Band: Performing Arts Tent
Hot Dog Pig Races Sponsored by Superior Sleep Experience: Family Entertainment Area
Wednesday, Aug. 9: 12-10 p.m., Celebrate America Day
All day
4-H Dairy Show, Agriculture Area
Sussex County Horse Show classes, Non-pro Hunter Derby: Horse Show Area
4-H Food Judging: Shotwell Building
Shotwell Spotlight- Kids Corner Face Painter: Shotwell Building
Ride bracelets $25 [individual tickets also available] until 6 p.m.: Carnival
Tribute to the Troops and Quilts of Valor Presentation: Performing Arts Tent
Touch a Vehicle-Military Vehicle Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.
Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demos: BBQ Pavilion until 6 p.m.
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Elizabeth Rodger: Shotwell Building
Brian St. John: Performing Arts Tent
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Eleanor Wagner: Shotwell Building
Mike Federowski Jr. Band: Performing Arts Tent
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Jared Auchter: Shotwell Building
Farm Follies: Skillet Toss/ Bale Toss: Agriculture Area
PAT JJ Savage Band: Performing Arts Tent
OEA Monster Truck Show (tickets required): Family Entertainment Area
PAT Whiskey Crossing: Performing Arts Tent
K-9’s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area
Thursday, Aug. 10: 12-10 p.m., Senior Day
Rides and ga.m.es: Carnival
Color Breed Open Dairy Show: Agriculture Area
Senior Day activities Sponsored by Newton Medical Center, Iliff Ruggiero Funeral Home, United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Homestead Rehabilitation: Performing Arts Tent until 3 p.m.
$25 ride bracelets: Carnival until 6 p.m. [individual tickets also available]
Sussex County Horse Show Area classes, Thoroughbred Hunter Derby: Horse Show Area
Judging of Baking Entries: Richards Building
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Susan Steinhardt: Shotwell Building
Touch a Vehicle-Farm Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.
Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demo: BBQ Pavilion until 6 p.m.
4-H Alpaca Demos: Agriculture Area until 6 p.m.
Lego Club Demo- Build the Change: Shotwell Building
4-H Alpaca Show/Demo: Agriculture Area until 6 p.m..
3:35 p.m.
Phillip Lid: Performing Arts Tent
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Sandra Gonsalves: Shotwell Building
Yesterdayz Gone, Performing Arts Tent
Summer Blossoms Open Garden in Club Garden: Conservatory adjacent
Circus Incredible Sponsored by Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Family Entertainment Area
Lois Chammings 4-H Best of the Best Awards: Agriculture Area
Dialed Action BMX Stunt Show: Outdoor Entertainment Area
4H Round Robin Showmanship Event: Agriculture Area
Brian Zangerle, Carousel Farms, Gaited Horse Exhibition: Horse Show Area
42nd Annual Polka Night & Dance Contest with Robbie Lawrence and the Steelworkers Polka Band: Performing Arts Tent
Friday, Aug. 11: 12-10 p.m.
Sussex County Horse Show classes: Horse Show Area
Holstein Open Dairy Show: Agriculture Area until 5 p.m.
Kevin DeFeo: Performing Arts Tent
Cheesecake Judging: Richards Building
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Rashad Davis: Shotwell Building
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Ronald Zalme: Shotwell Building
Strange Behavior: Performing Arts Tent
4-H Goat Costume Contest: Agriculture Area
Monkey Wrench- Foo Fighters Tribute Band: Performing Arts Tent
Rhapsody in Color Performance: Shotwell Building
Truck Pull ($5 plus required fair admission): Outdoor Entertainment Area
Mounted Police, Ricci Mini Prix: Horse Show Area
Wicked Garden- Stone Temple Pilots Tribute: Performing Arts Tent
Saturday, August 12th: 10 A.M.-10 P.M.
Tractor Pulls: Outdoor Entertainment Area
10 A.M.
Sussex County Horse Show Area classes, Pony Pulls: Horse Show Area
Open Dairy Goat Show: Agriculture Area
Shotwell Author Spotlight - Jared Auchter: Shotwell Building
Carolyn Jackson: Performing Arts Tent
Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demos: BBQ Pavilion
Donate blood & get free admission: Gate 3
Rick Barth: Performing Arts Tent
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Valerie Munro: Shotwell Building
Jerky Contest: Richards Building
4-H 50/50 drawing: Shotwell Building
Blindfold Crochet: Richards Building
Shotwell Author Spotlight - Bobbie Friedhoff: Shotwell Building
Talent Show until 9:30: Performing Arts Tent
Seeing Eye Demonstration: Agriculture Area
Shotwell Author Spotlight- Sandra Gonsalves: Shotwell Building4H