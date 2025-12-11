x
Dance Expression performs for seniors

Sparta.

| 11 Dec 2025 | 03:51
    Contemporary
    Kindergarten dancers
    Tap
    Pre-K dancer
    Lily
    Santa Claus hands flowers to a member of the audience.
More than 300 senior citizens attended the annual Happy Holidays performance presented by Dance Expression Dance Arts on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Sparta High School.

The event, a community tradition for more than 20 years, featured dancers ages 4 to 18 performing a mix of festive and reflective holiday pieces. The program highlighted a range of styles and showcased both group and individual performances.

The auditorium was decorated for the season, and senior attendees received goodie bags and poinsettias to take home. The event was free to seniors, underscoring its focus on community engagement.

Audience members praised the dancers’ enthusiasm and preparation. Organizers said the program is designed to celebrate the season while fostering intergenerational connection.

The event concluded with strong applause as the dancers took their final bows, marking another successful year for the holiday tradition.