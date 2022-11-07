Dance Expression plans holiday show for senior citizens

Students of all ages from Dance Expression dance arts in Hardyston/Hamburg, along with their families, will present a Holiday Performance for the Senior Citizen Community.

“Happy Holidays 2022” will be a wonderful afternoon featuring dance performances including selections in Jazz, Modern, Ballet, Contemporary, Tap, Musical Theatre and Hip Hop.

The Holiday Show is free for all Senior Citizens 62+ yrs and includes not only a fabulous show but Goody Bags for all Senior Citizens and as always, there may even be a surprise visit from Santa Claus! The festivities will be held on, Sunday, Dec. 4 with performances at 1 and 4 p.m. at Sparta Township High School.

The performances are ticketed events and tickets are available at DEDA or at the door!

For more information, please call Dance Expression Dance Arts, 973-823-9500, or visit www.DanceExpression.com.