Disney’s The Little Mermaid the musical will be at SCCC!

Drama Geek Studios is proud to bring to the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) stage this summer the full version of the modern fairytale, Disney’s The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Based and adapted from a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen, this show tells the epic story about wishes, falling in love, family, and the choices we make. There is something for everyone!

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Shows of this caliber come along once in a season and you do not want to miss out! The cast of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is made up of Sussex County, Morris County, Passaic County and Middlesex County residents ranging in age from 8 years old to 76 years young! When asked why Drama Geek Studios chose to do Disney’s The Little Mermaid at this time, artistic director and owner Joshua Reed had this to say: “There is no wrong time for a Disney musical and I felt a show focused on wishes, family and dreams coming true was just what people needed to see!”

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $17 for students 17 and under; senior citizens 65 and older are $15. Adult tickets are $22. Performances will take place the weekends of July 15, July 22, and July 29 with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. The Saturday matinees will be performed by the understudies. To purchase tickets, visit dramageekstudios.com.

Drama Geek Studios is a non-profit community theater and is the theater in-residence at Sussex County Community College, located at 1 College Hill Road, Newton.