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Fairgrounds hosts Crawfish Fest

Augusta. Samantha Fish performed at Crawfish Fest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on May 30.

| 04 Jun 2026 | 01:38
    <b>Rebecca Pitras of Montague shades herself with an umbrella.</b>
    Rebecca Pitras of Montague shades herself with an umbrella. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Samantha Fish of Kansas City, Mo., performs.</b>
    Samantha Fish of Kansas City, Mo., performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Alicia, Scott and Declan Handel of Hewitt set up their chairs.</b>
    Alicia, Scott and Declan Handel of Hewitt set up their chairs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jake, Abbi and Mary Legg of Montague pose for a photo.</b>
    Jake, Abbi and Mary Legg of Montague pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)