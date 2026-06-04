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Home
Entertainment
Fairgrounds hosts Crawfish Fest
Augusta. Samantha Fish performed at Crawfish Fest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on May 30.
| 04 Jun 2026 | 01:38
Rebecca Pitras of Montague shades herself with an umbrella.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Samantha Fish of Kansas City, Mo., performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Alicia, Scott and Declan Handel of Hewitt set up their chairs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jake, Abbi and Mary Legg of Montague pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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