Food Truck Fest summer finale on July 7

WARWICK— The Warwick Food Truck Festival will roll into town for its final summer date on Thursday, July 7. The rain or shine event takes place from 4:00– 9:00 p.m. at the St. Stephen’s soccer field (GPS 100 St. Stephen’s Place, Warwick).

The family-friendly community fundraising event will offer dozens of local food, sweets and craft beverage vendors. Festival food trucks include Barb’s Fruit Fashions, The Bus, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Jersey Johnny’s, Jersey Rollz, The Mac Factor, Smokin Grate BBQ, Sue’s House of Fudge and more.

Local craft beverages will be poured by Destination Unknown Brewing Company (DUBCO), Glenmere Brewing Company, Parked Prosecco, Pennings Farm Cidery and Rushing Duck Brewing Co. New-to-the-lineup vendors will include The Empanada Truck, House of Birria, Ice Capps, Newburgh Brewing Company, ROAM Food Truck, Rockland’s Kettle Corn, Send Noods Ramen, Vietnamese Sandwich and more.

Live music will be played throughout the evening with NSR Radio Duo Missy, the Cat in the Hat and The Barrelhouse Blues Band. Let’s Face It!, Wanderlust Boutique and Warwick Henna will offer body art, boutique clothing and jewelry.

General admission is $5/person, with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights Of Columbus Council #4952. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry and new socks will be collected for Four Seasons Kids. Donations are appreciated. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Service dogs only please.

“Summer’s here!” said Tracy Gregoire, festival Organizer. “We can taste it!”