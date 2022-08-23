Free Mountain Creek access with a $20 donation

Mountain Creek Waterpark is offering free access to the waterpark with a $20 donation to the Joseph P. Hession Foundation. Waterpark passes are typically $39.99. This offer is good for Vernon residents who wish to attend the park on August 26 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition to access to the waterpark, the $20 donation includes event access, fun and games on the Great Lawn, live entertainment, Mountain Coaster and Sky Ride access, and a chance to reserve a 2022/2023 Winter SNOW pass at a discounted rate of $199.99 (the standard rate is $499).

To take advantage of this offer, just go to mountaincreek.com, select the waterpark tickets and passes link, and when buying your day pass, select the “Joseph P. Hession Foundation” option.

Founded in 2021, the Joseph P. Hession Foundation is the non-profit arm of SNOW Partners, which owns and operates Mountain Creek. Its mission is to “increase awareness and education related to drug and alcohol addiction.” The foundation says it “raises and distributes monies in support of its mission in the local areas where SNOW Partners businesses operate.”

For additional questions, visit the waterpark website noted above or call 973-827-2000. Mountain Creek is located at 200 Route 94, Vernon.