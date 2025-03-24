From swing to a ’50s Sock Hop

Friday, March 28

Kick off the weekend with the Shed Band at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At 6:30 p.m., One Size Fits All brings a setlist packed with hits from across the decades to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

A Brother’s Revival takes over at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., continuing the iconic Southern rock legacy. Led by former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, the band features Mike Kach, longtime keyboardist and vocalist with Dickey Betts & Great Southern, alongside New Jersey guitar virtuoso Eric Cohen. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

Also at 7 p.m., Barry McArdle delivers a mix of timeless rock hits at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Sick Star Nation fires up the crowd with high-energy rock covers at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

Jodelle performs at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, blending pop-rock and Americana with a voice reminiscent of Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell.

The Tonighters bring a fusion of rock, emo, punk and ska to the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, also at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, March 29

Ease into the evening with Andrew Tirado’s guitar-driven rock at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Big Jeff takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

The Launch delivers a powerful tribute to Boston, Styx and Queen at Blue Arrow Farm, also at 6 p.m.

Big Dawg Music blends acoustic country, rock and classic hits at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, while Sons of Hudson performs at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

The Kootz keep the classic rock vibes going at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape and Whiskey Crossing brings its signature country sound to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, both at 7 p.m.

Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 hosts 3 Shades of Green at 8 p.m. for a fundraising event benefiting the Sparta High School baseball team at 66 Main St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy headline the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., also at 8 p.m. With a career spanning 30 years, the band blends jazz, swing and Dixieland with an electrifying modern twist. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

The night keeps rocking at the Beacon with Dizaster Horse playing hits from the ’70s to today.

Chris Perelli takes the stage at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s.

Sunday, March 30

Tim Blohm delivers a laid-back acoustic set at 2 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Jeiris Cook takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, blending soul, R&B, folk and blues.

The weekend wraps up with “Texas Flood: A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan” at the Newton Theatre at 7 p.m. Fronted by Tommy Katona, Texas Flood has become one of North Texas’ premier blues bands, honoring Vaughan’s legacy while carving out its own place in the blues world.

Wednesday, April 2

Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series at Blue Arrow Farm hosts High Street’s ’50s Sock Hop at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ’50s attire for a nostalgic night of rock ‘n’ roll.

At the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, karaoke night with Ray Sikora kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

The Homestead Rest welcomes an acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Todd Sheaffer returns to Krogh’s for an intimate solo performance at 8:30 p.m. Best known as the frontman of From Good Homes and Railroad Earth, Sheaffer captivates audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and musicianship. This is a ticketed show for those age 21 and older. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com