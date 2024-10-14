Going back to best of the ’60s

Relive the hits of the 1960s at “The Sixties Show” on Saturday night at the Newton Theatre. On Friday night, Zebra plays its hits of the past four decades on the same stage.

Friday, Oct. 18

DJ Kayla will be spinning starting at 5 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., bringing an upbeat mix to kick off your evening.

At 6 p.m., catch Jeiris Cook’s soulful selections at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, or head to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, for Mark Coulter’s set.

Dylan Clark of the Milwaukees will perform solo at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, showcasing timeless guitar rock influenced by legends such as Elvis Costello and the Kinks.

Paul Derin spins vinyl favorites at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for his Booze and Grooves night, while Brian St. John plays at the same time at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Zebra, celebrating 40 years since its debut album, takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. joined by the Rob Balducci Band playing hits, such as “Who’s Behind the Door,” “Tell Me What You Want” and “Bears.” Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Saturday, Oct. 19

Start your morning at 10 a.m. with Scott Ringle’s acoustic set at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

At 4 p.m., Justin Cole takes the stage at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, playing a mix of rock from the 1990s to today.

Ciro Patti returns to Lafayette House at 6 p.m., offering his signature sound.

At 7 p.m., head to Milk Street Distillery to catch the Cowboy and the Hippy performing a blend of classic country and rock.

Gerry Arias will be playing at McQ’s Pub with his unique blend of alternative rock at the same time.

“The Sixties Show” hits the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. This award-winning concert re-creates the best of 1960s music, featuring former members of the Who and John Fogarty’s band.

Or if you’re looking for something fun and engaging, Wonderloaf brings its lively performance to Brick & Brew, also at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Edric performs a unique fusion of blues, jazz and funk at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

The legendary Rosanne Cash graces the stage of the Newton Theatre at 7 p.m. With 15 albums and four Grammy Awards under her belt, Cash is one of the country’s most respected singer-songwriters. Joined by her husband and collaborator, John Leventhal, this performance will feature selections from their new label, RumbleStrip Records, including songs from the remastered “The Wheel” and Leventhal’s debut solo album, “Rumble Strip.” Expect an evening of masterful songwriting, soulful performances and timeless music from these two award-winning artists.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Gear up for a fun-filled evening starting at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Family Trunk or Treat at Blue Arrow Farm. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated hot rod, and classic rock favorites Some Guys and a Broad will provide the soundtrack for this lively event.

Sean Henry will be playing a mix of crowd-pleasers at McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

Head over to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. for Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night. It’s your chance to take the stage and show off your singing chops.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Open mic night starts at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., catch Dillon Havins at Krogh’s. Hailing from Austin, Texas, he is on a national tour, bringing a unique blend of indie-pop and introspective, outdoor-inspired music. Having performed nearly 1,000 shows across Texas as the lead guitarist for Sneaky Peaches and the Fuzz, his new solo work showcases a return to his core musical values.

Music bingo returns at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., enjoy the ultimate tribute to the King of Pop: “Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Newton Theatre. “Who’s Bad” is the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, renowned for its jaw-dropping recreation of MJ’s iconic music and dance moves.

