Halloween parties feature music, fun

Get ready for a spooktacular weekend of Halloween-themed musical fun, with everything from costume karaoke to rock shows and haunted open mics.

Friday, Oct. 25

DJ Kayla will spin a dynamic set of hits starting at 5 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

Erika Sherger delivers her captivating voice and authentic storytelling through a heartfelt set of Americana and folk duos at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Also at 6 p.m., the Blue Dreamers hit the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

The talented JM Stevens returns to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 27 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. Hailing from Austin, Texas, he brings his Southern roots and heartfelt songwriting to the Northeast. Having released his new album, “Nowhere to Land,” in April, Stevens has been compared to icons, such as Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, for his ability to blend introspective lyrics with catchy pop-rock melodies.

At 7 p.m., head over to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, where Mixtape Meltdown will cover all your favorite tunes, making it a night of sing-along fun.

Progressive rock pioneer Renaissance takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., for its In Gratitude Farewell Tour. The iconic band, renowned for its blend of classical and symphonic influences, has been a cornerstone of the progressive rock movement for more than 50 years. Led by the legendary five-octave voice of Annie Haslam, Renaissance promises a performance rich with hits, including fan favorites such as “Northern Lights.”

Join the Halloween Party at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton. Get ready for a wild night of costume karaoke, hosted by DJ Martha, with prizes awarded for the best costumes.

Saturday, Oct. 26

A Halloween Bash featuring a lineup of musicians, including Black Radish, Campfire Jukebox, Daniel 13 Hands, Bobby Dee and Friends, New Love City, K-Diggy and Robert Hill Band, as well as an open-stage jam starts at 4 p.m. at Earthman Farms, 132 Drew Road, Sussex.

Also at 4 p.m., Rich Ortiz brings classic rock tunes to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton,

Maribyrd performs acoustic tunes at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

DJ Frankie Cutlass, the renowned artist, producer and DJ, will be spinning freestyle music at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

At the same time, Wonderloaf brings classic rock covers from legends, such as Led Zeppelin and Johnny Cash, to the Halloween Party at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Chris Fantasia performs at McQ’s Pub while the Hitsmen rock Brick & Brew with their Halloween Party, featuring prizes for the best costumes, also at 7 p.m.

The Jayhawks headline at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, bringing their rootsy sound and nearly four decades of timeless music to the stage. Blending alt-country with rock and folk, the band has received critical acclaim for its rich harmonies and introspective songwriting, solidifying a place in the Americana genre.

Geoff Doubleday will be delivering grooves at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers will host a special record release party at 2 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, celebrating their new album, “The Process of Beginning Again.” The band, together since 2007, delivers heartfelt performances filled with vivid lyrics and memorable melodies.

Edric will bring classic rock inspired by Neil Young to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m., followed by Rich Franco, who will perform rock hits from the 1970s to today.

The iconic Glenn Miller Orchestra will take the stage at 3 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. With a storied history dating to the 1930s, the orchestra continues to be one of the most sought-after big bands in the world, performing timeless arrangements that have captivated audiences for decades.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night annual adult Halloween Party will kick off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, featuring Wonderloaf keeping the energy high with its classic rock covers.

Sean Henry will perform his weekly set at 5 p.m. at McQ’s Pub.

Head over to Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. for a fun-filled karaoke night where you can sing your favorite tunes and enjoy the Halloween spirit.

Thursday, Oct. 31

DJ Cool Wave will bring Halloween beats to McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m. for a spooky night of music.

Open mic night is back at Homestead Rest at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sean Henry will perform a Halloween-themed set, complete with surprises and eerie fun, at 7 p.m. at Krogh’s.

