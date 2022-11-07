Holiday Open House planned at Lusscroft Farm

Lusscroft Farm, located at 50 Neilson Road in Wantage, is welcoming visitors to the Holiday Open House Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Three historic buildings, not normally accessible to the public, will be open: the historic Manor House, the Carriage House, and introducing the Christmas Cottage. Tour the festively decorated Manor House and learn the history of Lusscroft; enjoy the model train display; relax and enjoy the live music of the Skylands Dulcimer String Band performing in front of the massive fireplace, and marvel at the spectacular three story spiral staircase.

Volunteers have completely repainted all of the rooms of the old Manager’s Dwelling, and have filled all three floors with holiday items to create the charming Christmas Cottage. New and gently used holiday related items and gifts are available to purchase, as well as tasty items from the bake sale.

Internationally acclaimed award winning wildlife artist and naturalist Carol Decker has generously allowed the Heritage and Agriculture Association to sell some autographed prints of her painting “Lusscroft Farm”. Volunteers will have unframed prints and one beautifully framed print for sale to benefit restoration efforts. Interesting vendors will be in all three buildings, and enjoy a scrumptious lunch from the Scoops food truck.

Admission is $5.00 per adult, children under 18 free, and parking is free. Funds raised go to restoration of historic Lusscroft.