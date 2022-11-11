Joe Guerriero exhibit will run through Jan. 23, 2023 at SCCC

“Still Waiting for Normal: Cuba and the United States,” a photography exhibition by documentary photographer and filmmaker Joe Guerriero, opened on Nov. 11, and run through Jan. 23, 2023, at the Sussex County Community College Art Gallery.

An opening reception will be held on Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m.. There will also be an encore screening of Guerriero’s award-winning film Curtain of Water at 5 p.m. in Room C-104 at the College on the same evening. The public is invited to both events.

The photo exhibit “Still Waiting for Normal” features a body of work that Guerriero has created over the past 21 years. His photographs feature unusual access to daily life in Cuba. They celebrate a sense of community in locales ranging from Havana to smaller Cuban cities and countryside towns and provide a first-hand look at contemporary life in a fascinating country.

Guerriero’s documentary Curtain of Water was aired on PBS Television and is still distributed nationwide. It features three years of interviews in the United States and Cuba that not only record the arguments for and against the U.S. embargo on Cuba but also reflect its continuing effects on life for Cubans and Cuban-Americans.

Guerriero has been a professional photographer and documentary filmmaker for over four decades. His work has been exhibited at several national galleries and he has completed documentary projects in Pakistan, Turkey, Cuba, China, Italy, and Bhutan. In addition, his commercial work has appeared in publications such as Sports Illustrated and Photo District News. He is also an adjunct photography instructor at Sussex County Community College and Peters Valley School of Craft.