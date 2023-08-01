Keyes, Ford, Osborne performing

As the weekend commences, Sussex County fills with an array of musical marvels.

Starting Friday night, Aug. 4, Chris Fantasia will serenade with an acoustic set at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.

At the Mountain House Tavern and Grill, 19 Route 206, Branchville, singer-songwriter Dani Zanoni will perform at 6 p.m.

Jayce Kenny will return to the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, also starting at 6 p.m.

At Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, Chris Donnelly brings his singer-songwriter jams from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

At the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., Jason Pyne will take the stage with his alt-rock tunes. Doors open at 7 p.m; tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance and available online at https://the-stanhope-house.ticketleap.com/jp/.

Meanwhile, Paul Derin will take the night away, spinning vinyl at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with his “Booze & Grooves” night.

Sparta’s Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., will come alive with the blues and American roots music of Dave Keyes from 7 to 10 p.m.

Keyes has spent most of the past 10 years working with the bluesman Popa Chubby and the remarkable Ronnie Spector along with his own solo projects. He’s worked as a conductor on Broadway and recently directed a show on Alan Freed titled “Rock and Roll Man.”

At the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., Lita Ford will take the stage with her rock ’n’ roll charisma.

Before kicking off her solo career, she was the lead guitarist of the all-female band the Runaways. Her 1988 album held four chart-toppers featuring Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Ozzy Osbourne.

Through the years, Ford has never lost her spark. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased online at https://skypac.org/lita-ford/

On Saturday morning, Aug. 5, Jake Roggenkamp will grace Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., with his melodies starting at 9:30 a.m.

From 6-9 p.m., the Lafayette House becomes a hub of musical fusion, with the Shed Band covering a dynamic repertoire spanning from the Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

At Milk Street Distillery, Fuey’s original tunes and house band brilliance will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m.

At the Newton Theatre, the spotlight will shine on the incomparable Joan Osborne, whose timeless vocals and diverse music have garnered her seven Grammy nominations. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at https://skypac.org/joan-osborne/

If you’re looking to end your night winding down to your classic rock favorites, visit O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., to hear Chuck Fantasia from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Slow your Sunday, Aug. 6 down at the Krogh’s Nest rooftop bar in Sparta while DnA casts a spell with Zanoni’s effortless vocals, influenced by musical legends, such as Carole King and Fleetwood Mac.

The Newton Theatre will host Richard Marx, a multi-platinum artist with a record of No. 1 singles in each of the past four decades. He continues to challenge himself as both a songwriter and performer. Tickets start at $69 and may be purchased online at https://skypac.org/richard-marx/

On Monday, Aug. 7, New Jersey rock band Amskray will play at the Stanhope House. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased online at https://the-stanhope-house.ticketleap.com/amskray/details

Showcase your skills Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, which holds an acoustic open mic from 6 to 9 p.m. with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, solo artist Maribyrd will perform her indie-folk renditions at Krogh’s from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.