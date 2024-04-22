Listen, dance, play or perform yourself

Get ready for another week packed with tribute bands, original music and the finest local talents performing throughout the county.

Friday, April 26

JP from PS Xperiment brings a solo set to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, invites you to sway to the harmonies of K&P Acoustically, spanning musical eras from the ’60s to today.

Chris Fantasia takes over at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 7 p.m.

A night of musical bingo is planned at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Stage Fright will rock the stage with its electrifying performance at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Dance enthusiasts may make their way to the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, for a dance party with DJNappz at 8 p.m.

Fans of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers may indulge in a tribute experience like no other at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with the Breakers capturing the essence and emotion of Petty’s iconic sound. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

For those looking to take center stage, O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Newton, beckons with karaoke at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, will resonate with the rock and folk acoustic favorites of Maribyrd at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., enjoy the Dowden Brothers Duo’s rendition of cover tunes at the Lafayette House or savor Rich Ortiz’s performance at McQ’s Pub.

Brick & Brew hosts the Down 2 Earth Band performing its eclectic mix of tunes at 7 p.m.

Milk Street Distillery welcomes Jake Mosca and the Travelers, blending burning blues with classic country and rockabilly at the same time.

The Trebelmakers will bring their blues, rock and reggae favorites to the Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 Boardwalk, Sparta, also at 7 p.m.

At the Stanhope House, doors will open at 7 p.m. for the Side Cars Band, paying homage to the Cars with its repertoire of cover tunes. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

At 9 p.m., Lost in Place will play your favorite ’60s and ’70s tunes at the Beacon or catch Sean Henry at O’Reilly’s, delivering a blend of covers and originals.

Sunday, April 28

Cactus & the Kia make their debut at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 2 p.m.

Tom Carpenter will play acoustic rock at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Beacon will resonate with acoustic tunes on the deck.

Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, comes alive with the rock and blues sounds of the Fabulous Rhythm Aces at the same time.

Wednesday, May 1

Join Sean Henry at McQ’s Pub for his weekly performance starting at 5 p.m.

Or head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., for another in Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series, featuring classic rock and a hot rod cruise night. Blue Arrow Farm also is hosting the kickoff of its Spring Breakout Carnival.

Or unleash your inner performer at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, during a night of Ray Sikora’s karaoke fun, where you can serenade the crowd with your favorite tunes starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

The Homestead Rest invites you to join its acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, JM Stevens, praised for his Americana and roots-rock/pop sound, presents his latest album, “Nowhere to Land,” showcasing his introspective melodies and nuanced songwriting.

Mingo Lodge performs at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon, at 7 p.m.

Cap off the night with music bingo at O’Reilly’s starting at 8 p.m.

