Listen, dance to hits from past decades

Friday, Feb. 28

The evening begins with Jeiris Cook’s smooth melodies at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Skyward Fall will bring its high-energy tribute to ’90s rock, covering a range of iconic bands such as Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for something a bit more interactive, check out music bingo at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m.

For a night steeped in nostalgia, Floyd Pink takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., at 7 p.m., delivering a true “Floydian” experience with a full performance of “Dark Side of the Moon” and other classic Pink Floyd hits. Felix and the Cats will kick off the evening as the opener at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

John Murphy will bring his mix of acoustic rock and Americana to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 7 p.m.

Wind Up Monkey will be rocking classic rock, country, pop and more at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, hosts the E-Squared Duo, who’ll play everything from Smokey Robinson to John Mayer with a fresh spin.

Karaoke lovers may head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 9 p.m. for a lively karaoke night.

Saturday, March 1

Enjoy John Cain’s acoustic rock, pop and country at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Will Hoppey will take over the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. with his acoustic set.

At 7 p.m., Ray Longchamp will perform at Milk Street Distillery, offering fingerstyle renditions of classic rock, jazz, blues and more, with a request-friendly vibe.

Head to O’Reilly’s Pub at 9 p.m. for Kevin Sullivan’s live performance.

Sunday, March 2

Steve Coombs brings his unique blend of acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

O’Reilly’s Pub will host Vinyl Night at 8 p.m. Bring your favorite vinyl or choose from the pub’s collection to enjoy a relaxed night of great music.

Wednesday, March 5

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm at 5:30 p.m. with Kickstart Charlie, bringing the best dance hits from the ’70s through the ’90s.

At 6:30 p.m., head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for Ray Sikora’s karaoke night, where you can sing your heart out.

Thursday, March 6

Open Mic Night at the Homestead Rest starts at 6 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m. for all aspiring performers.

Jake Roggenkamp, performing solo, will bring his unique blend of folk, jazz and soft rock to the stage at Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.

Head to O’Reilly’s Pub at 8 p.m. for another round of music bingo, where you can enjoy the tunes and play for a chance to win.

