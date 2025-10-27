Live music and Halloween events fill area

Friday, Oct. 31 - Halloween

Kick off your Halloween celebration at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., starting at 3 p.m. with festive drinks and live music.

At Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, Big Dawg Music returns at 7 p.m. for a night of acoustic country, rock, and classic hits that’ll have you singing along. Meanwhile, Rich Meier sets up at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., for a Halloween costume party starting at 7 p.m. Expect prizes, food and drink specials, and plenty of spooky fun.

At 8 p.m., settle in at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, where Sherin & Garett take the stage. Sherin, a seasoned New Jersey singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and impressive résumé, sharing stages with The Original Wailers and Fishbone, will deliver an intimate performance blending jazz standards with her original works.

The Hat Trick (Trios) perform at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., bringing their signature harmonies and acoustic energy to a crowd-pleasing set that spans every decade.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Start your morning at Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., where Scott Ringle will be performing at 10 a.m., setting the tone with his easygoing acoustic tunes while you browse local goods. At 4 p.m., head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., as Kampfire Radio brings solo acoustic rock to the taproom for a relaxed afternoon set.

The evening kicks off at The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, where John Jeb takes the stage at 6 p.m. for a solo performance full of local charm.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, for a Halloween Phish Celebration featuring Felix and the Cats from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Uncle Ebenezer from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Known as one of the most authentic Phish tribute acts, Uncle Ebenezer recreates the look, sound, and spirit of Phish’s legendary live shows.

No Direction brings their high-energy rock set back to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, starting at 6:30 p.m. Cold Sweat takes over Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m. with their rock-and-blues power trio energy, delivering crowd favorites with a twist. Cap the night at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., where “Who’s Bad? The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience,” begins at 8 p.m. This world-class tribute show delivers an electrifying journey through the King of Pop’s greatest hits. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Spend a laid-back Sunday afternoon with Erika Sherger at Angry Erik Brewing, starting at 2:30 p.m. Known for her heartfelt vocals and engaging stage presence, Erika’s acoustic set pairs perfectly with a pint and good company.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series and Cruise Night kicks off at 4 p.m., offering the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy some tunes and classic cars. Then, at The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 6th

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. to fill the stage with their lively rock and blues stylings. Don Elliker performs at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, showcasing his fingerstyle guitar and Americana-influenced songwriting.