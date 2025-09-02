Live music: Mix of grooves on local stages

Friday, Sept. 5

Maribyrd sets the tone with an intimate evening of acoustic tunes at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts “Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA,” a tribute production that recreates the magic of that country’s most iconic pop group with dazzling costumes, choreography and a full live band at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

At the same time, jazz-funk guitarist Dirk Quinn appears with a special guest in a duo set, delivering grooves that span from intricate jazz lines to jam-band energy, at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Just Some Dudes brings an upbeat mix of acoustic rock and classic covers to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., also at 8 p.m.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Bard of the Hills performs at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., creating a welcoming soundtrack for marketgoers with folk-inspired tunes.

Sue Polcer sets a relaxed dinner vibe starting at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

R.E.N.O. takes the stage with a high-energy set at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Gerry Arias performs at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s, bringing his mix of rock influences and soulful originals.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Tuesday is vinyl night at O’Reilly’s. Beginning at 8 p.m., the crowd chooses the records, making for a fun, personalized soundtrack that keeps the night eclectic and unpredictable.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

At 6:30 p.m., O’Reilly’s hosts Brian St. John for live music on the patio, paired with its popular wing night.

For those who’d rather take the spotlight, Ray Sikora’s karaoke night begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, offering a chance to sing your heart out.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Rich Seiner of Montclair band Rainbow Fresh delivers a one-of-a-kind set on vocals and guitar at Krogh’s. Expect a sound that blends the power of classic rock with funky grooves and a touch of Latin flavor.

