Live music: Southern rock, blues and bluegrass

Friday, Oct. 3

Dani & Ally perform at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with a set spanning from Fleetwood Mac to Adele and more. They blend guitar, piano and vocals into timeless favorites from the ’60s to today.

The Harrisons bring their sound to the Irish Cottage, 602 Route 23, Franklin, starting at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Frenzy Band fires up the room with high-energy covers of Van Halen, Ozzy, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Dokken and more at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

One Size Fits All delivers classic rock party vibes with powerhouse vocals and decades of hits at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

For fans of original guitar-driven rock, Dylan Clark of the Milwaukees takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, bringing his signature mix of Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson and the Kinks influences to his solo performance.

Also at 8 p.m., Openers Duo provide smooth acoustic harmonies at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Southern rock legends the Outlaws headline at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., in a show that embodies more than four decades of history and pride. Tickets available online at skypac.org

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m. for those who want to take the microphone themselves.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Maribyrd performs while shoppers browse starting at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Will Hoppey takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, offering classics from the ’60s through the ’80s.

Acoustic Wolves plays at 6:30 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, adding its signature acoustic spin to well-known covers.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, hosts the fun Frankie Goes to Dollywood at 7 p.m.

John Murphy performs solo at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Rubber Duckie Riot brings its fierce energy to Brick & Brew, also at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre lights up at 8 p.m. with the powerhouse double-bill of Ana Popovic and Coco Montoya, two internationally renowned blues guitarists whose soulful vocals and fiery performances promise an unforgettable night.

Sunday, Oct. 5

DJ Ray hosts karaoke at 2 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, where locals can take their turn in the spotlight.

The Newton Theatre presents a special double feature starting at 7 p.m. Performing is Sierra Hull, the six-time International Bluegrass Music Association Mandolin Player of the Year whose bluegrass and Americana songwriting continues to break new ground. Also on the bill is John Craigie, a celebrated folk singer-songwriter known for his warm, conversational live shows that blend humor, wit and heartfelt storytelling. Together, they create an evening that balances tradition with innovation.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Naughty Humphrey kicks off Danny C’s Rocktober at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., with live music paired with a classic cruise night showcasing hot rods. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band starts at 6 p.m.

Karaoke fans may gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where Ray Sikora hosts another lively night of sing-along fun.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Felix and the Cats bring nostalgic favorites to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

Industry Kitchen & Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, presents Sunset Thursdays with Rich Ortiz, a night of laid-back live music to pair with food and drinks, also at 6 p.m.

Krogh’s welcomes Eli Lev, a rising singer-songwriter blending Americana and folk influences with heartfelt storytelling, at 6:30 p.m.

A big rock spectacle, Geoff Tate’s “Operation: Mindcrime,” takes over the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. as the legendary Queensrÿche frontman delivers a career-spanning show of progressive, high-energy rock.

