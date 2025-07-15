Live music: Tributes to Queen, Moody Blues on tap

Friday, July 18

The weekend kicks off strong with multiple live music options across the county.

Brian McLoughlin brings crowd favorites to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Chris Donnelly plays at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

It’s Booze & Grooves night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with Paul Derin spinning vinyl starting at 7 p.m.

Dave & John Acoustic will deliver upbeat tunes at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at the same time.

Also at 7 p.m., Lunch Hour Six Pack, who’ve been jamming ’90s and classic rock since 2007, play at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with their signature “Beer for the Ear” sound.

Eric Curley performs an acoustic set at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an electrifying tribute endorsed by Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

For night owls, Jeff Ertz Band brings storytelling and musicianship to the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, at 9 p.m., and karaoke kicks off at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at the same time.

Saturday, July 19

Start your day with folk stylings from Bard of the Hills at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Then head to the Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest at White Lake Field, 181 White Lake Road, where Wind Up Monkey (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), Captains of Leisure (1-4 p.m.) and Strange Behavior (4-7 p.m.) will be keeping the groove going all day.

A DJ will spin hits starting at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

EZ Pete returns to the Lafayette House with a classic rock-leaning set at 6 p.m.

The night heats up with powerhouse blues and rock with Popa Chubby, Nikki Hill and Indigenous all on the bill at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Expect soulful riffs, explosive vocals and legendary guitar work.

Suzie’s Toybox rocks Brick & Brew, also at 7 p.m.

Tennessee Honey Band blends modern country and ’90s pop hits at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

Over at Milk Street Distillery, the Peach Project pays tribute to the Allman Brothers with high-energy southern rock starting at 7 p.m.

Chris Perelli takes the stage at O’Reilly’s Pub at 9 p.m.

And Duck Face closes out the night with an engaging cover tunes show at 9 p.m. at the Beacon.

Sunday, July 20

Spend your afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing, where Rich Franco performs acoustic rock, pop and alt tunes starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wind down the weekend with a special evening with legendary Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge’s “Singer in a Rock and Roll Band” show at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. He will perform such classics as “Nights in White Satin” and “Ride My See-Saw,” with immersive video and lighting to match. This tribute to the Moodies’ legacy promises an unforgettable journey through decades of timeless rock.

Wednesday, July 23

It’s a festive midweek celebration at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., where Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series throws a Christmas in July party featuring a performance by Hudson Blue at 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to sing your heart out, head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where Ray Sikora hosts his popular karaoke night at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

Thursday night offers something for every musical taste.

At 6 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and the Cats for a nostalgic night of feel-good classics, while Lost and Found perform unplugged favorites at Industry, 6 North Village Blvd., Sparta.

Krogh’s welcomes indie-folk singer-songwriter Justin Cole at 6:30 p.m. for a heartfelt, alt-country-inspired set.

At 8 p.m., the High Kings take over the Newton Theatre as part of their “Step It Out” world tour. The globally acclaimed Irish folk group will perform songs from its 2023 album, “The Road Not Taken,” alongside fan favorites.

