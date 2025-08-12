Live music: Venues turn country this week

Friday, Aug. 15

Country fans may catch Tim VG bringing heartfelt tunes to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Jack Romano and the Staten Island 2 return to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m. with high-energy rock and country.

The Andrea Nies Duo takes the stage at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23 S., Franklin.

And Southpaw delivers East Coast-flavored country at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., in Sparta Arts’ free summer concert series, also starting at 7 p.m.

Over at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., Western swing legends Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage at 8 p.m. as part of its Happy Trails Tour, led by longtime frontman Ray Benson. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Chris Donnelly brings his smooth vocals and acoustic style to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., also at 8 p.m.

Sydney Leigh performs at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, sharing her decade of songwriting experience with a heartfelt solo set at the same time.

For those looking to sing along, karaoke kicks off at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Start your morning at 10 a.m. with gentle tunes by Richard Meier as you browse the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave.

Head to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for the sixth annual Bourbon, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, featuring craft spirits, slow-smoked eats from the Barnyard Truck and Smoker, and live sets by the Fermenters Trio from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Bunker Boys from 7 to 10 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Chris Donnelly returns to the Lafayette House for a dinner performance.

The Brian St. John Trio gets things rolling at Brick & Brew at 7 p.m.

Dave & John Acoustic bring upbeat covers to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, also at 7 p.m.

And Erik Hein shares an intimate solo set at Sheridan’s Lodge, 631 Limecrest Road, Newton, at the same time.

Rock fans may head to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, where Fire & Water lights up the night with classic rock, blues and Southern rock starting at 8 p.m.

Erin McKenna rounds out the night at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Unwind with a 2:30 p.m. set from Maribyrd at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, where acoustic folk meets alt-style storytelling.

At 3 p.m., the Retro Rockers fire up Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with a nostalgic rock set perfect for a sunny Sunday.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., features the party rock covers of After Party. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the band begins at 6 p.m.

Brian St. John brings his signature sound to O’Reilly’s Pub for its wing night at 6 p.m.

Karaoke fans may join Ray Sikora for another lively session at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. for a fun night of familiar favorites.

At the same time, Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, presents its Sunset Thursdays series with Rene Avila, offering acoustic rock covers and originals.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts John Murphy, who blends decades of rock influence into a unique acoustic performance featuring original songs and reimagined covers.

