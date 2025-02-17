More blues on tap this weekend

Friday, Feb. 21

The doors open at 6 p.m. for the second Blues Invitational of the new year at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Tony Vee and the TeeVee Allstars host an electrifying night of blues featuring national and international guests. This edition spotlights Vin Mott, a rising blues star whose raw, no-nonsense style is deeply rooted in Chicago, Memphis and Delta blues traditions. With his powerhouse harmonica skills and gritty vocals, Mott has made a name for himself from New Jersey to Austin, Texas. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

Cassidy Rain blends blues, folk and rock ’n’ roll at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

One Size Fits All delivers a mix of crowd-pleasing covers at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

If vinyl is more your speed, Paul Derin spins records at his Booze & Grooves night at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Sean Henry performs a set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, and Static Quo, a rock ‘n’ roll cover band, takes the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, both starting at 7 p.m.

Dylan Clark of the Milwaukees brings his sharp songwriting and guitar-driven rock to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m. Drawing inspiration from Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson and the Kinks, Clark has spent decades refining a timeless sound.

Legendary Billy Joel-backing band the Lords of 52nd Street take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. These rock veterans helped shape Joel’s signature sound, recording such classics as “The Stranger” and “52nd Street,” and their performances remain as dynamic as ever. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

For those looking for an interactive night, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Blue Arrow Farm’s St. David’s Day celebration begins at 1 p.m., featuring a buffet of Welsh-inspired cuisine, bagpipers, gift vendors and a lively performance from the Wankers. Expect high-energy Britpop classics from Oasis, the Verve, Blur, Radiohead and the Smiths.

The evening kicks off with Erika Sherger’s folksy sound at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Jack Romano & the Staten Island 2 bring a mix of Americana and country originals to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 6:30 p.m.

The Harrisons will play an upbeat mix of favorites at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery.

John Murphy delivers an acoustic set at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

And Brick & Brew keeps the energy high with Release the Houndz, covering alternative and pop rock favorites, also at 7 p.m.

For progressive rock fans, the Newton Theatre hosts Lotus Land, a Rush tribute band, at 8 p.m. Known for its precision and attention to detail, the band brings Rush’s complex compositions and soaring vocals to life.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Rich Ortiz will deliver a mix of classic rock and alternative tunes from the ’60s to the ’90s at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

The Harrisons return to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden for an afternoon set at 3 p.m.

The Skeleton Krewe Trio performs at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Formed from a serendipitous jam in early 2024, this trio blends original compositions, Grateful Dead interpretations and genre-spanning improvisations.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

O’Reilly’s Pub offers a laid-back vinyl night at 8 p.m. Bring your own records or choose from its collection while enjoying a relaxed evening of great music and good company.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm continues at 5:30 p.m. with a Studio 54/Disco Night featuring Jungle Love. Voted Best Party Band of 2024 by Hudson Valley magazine, the musicians will bring high-energy disco classics to the dance floor.

Ray Sikora hosts a lively karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, welcoming singers of all skill levels.

Thursday, Feb. 27

The Homestead Rest’s acoustic open mic night begins at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sparta-based singer-songwriter Eric Curley delivers a solo acoustic set at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s.

At 8 p.m., O’Reilly’s hosts music bingo, an interactive way to test your music knowledge with a chance to win prizes.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com