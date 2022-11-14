Mountain Creek holds Ullr Fest

Who or what is Ullr (pronounced “ool-er”) you ask? Historians say Ullr is a mysterious Norse god. Ullr is celebrated in ski towns across the Ski World, including Vernon, as winter approaches. In the world of skiing which dates back to its beginning in Scandinavia 5,000 years ago you’re bound to hear someone say “praise Ullr” or “pray to Ullr”, depending on the snow conditions.

While some wrongly have labeled Ullr as the “god of skiing”, the fact is that history reports he was never given the official title “god of skiing”. History does report that there is a Nordic goddess, Skaði (pronounced skahd-ee), who is referenced as the “ski-goddess” in The Story of Odin. Based this knowledge should the Annual Ullr Fest at Mountian Creek be renamed the Ullr and Skaði Fest out of respect for ski history and all those ladies who today enjoy skiing and snowboarding?

Regardless, Mountain Creek has combined their excitement regarding the up-coming ski season with the Annual Ullr Fest and a fund raiser for the Joseph P. Hession Foundation. Vernon ski and snowboard enthusiasts can not only invoke the blessing of Ullr (and Skaði) for a cold and snowy 2022-23 season of skiing and riding but to support a great cause, the Joseph P. Hession Foundation.

Joseph P. Hession, the father of the present owner of Mountain Creek, Joseph P. Hession, Jr., spent his career as a drug and alcohol counselor as a Director at On Track EAP Consulting. He was honored as the New York State Counselor of the year in 2000. The Joseph P. Hession Foundation recently made a $50,000 donation to the Sussex County Center for Prevention and Counseling in support of the Vernon Coalition.

Vernon Township attendees at the Ullr Fest were asked to make a $20 donation to the Foundation, and in exchange could purchase a 2022-23 Vernon Resident Season Ski Pass for the discounted price of $199.99. In addition those celebrating at the Ullr Fest got a delicious buffet dinner and enjoyed fun activities for the entire family including balloon sculpturing, face painting and a petting zoo provided by Vernon favorite Keith Collins.