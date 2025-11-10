Music roundup: Live tunes across Sussex County

Friday, Nov. 14

Live music starts with smooth, soulful vocals from Jeiris Cook at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, setting a warm tone for the evening.

Over at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., doors open at 6 p.m. for a stacked Britpop night featuring Felix and the Cats from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a full 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. set from The Wankers, the Manchester-by-way-of-N.J. outfit delivering classics from Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, The Verve, and more.

The Irish Cottage Inn, 602 NJ-23, welcomes the eclectic Harrisons duo at 7 p.m., while Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, gets loud with Lunch Hour Six Pack bringing their rock-driven energy at 7 p.m.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden hosts Nashville recording artists Whiskey Crossing at 7 p.m., delivering high-energy, sing-along country favorites and originals.

At the Newton Theater, 234 Spring St., The Breakers take the stage at 8 p.m., offering the country’s premier Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute experience. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, keeps the night going at 8 p.m. with Sean Henry Tonight! bringing a full evening of his signature sound.

Saturday, Nov. 15

The weekend kicks off with rock favorites from Rick Barth at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., a perfect late-afternoon set for craft beer lovers.

Folk and Americana fill the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. with Erika Sherger, while Skylands lights up with true country from Jack Romano & The Romanaires, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Brian St. John Trio brings its seasoned musicianship to Brick & Brew, and Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., hosts The Barrelhouse Blues Band at 7 p.m., a lively mix of blues and classic rock, that promises big grooves and zero “sad blues.”

The Newton Theater showcases the legendary Blackmore’s Night at 8 p.m., featuring Renaissance, folk, and rock fusion from Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night, complete with medieval instrumentation, mystical atmospheres, and decades of international acclaim. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Angry Erik Brewing offers a laid-back Sunday soundtrack at 2:30 p.m. with Rick Ortiz delivering classic rock and alternative favorites spanning the ‘60s through the ‘90s, perfect for a relaxed weekend wind-down.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Blue Arrow Farm jumps into midweek music with Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicking off at 4 p.m. with the return of Duckface, a crowd favorite known for their lively sets. Later in the evening, The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., turns the spotlight over to the audience at 6:30 p.m. with Ray Sikora’s popular karaoke night, a local go-to.

Thursday, November 20

Blue Arrow Farm gets the night started at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats bringing their signature sound back to the stage. Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub welcomes Rick Winow at 6:30 p.m., a familiar voice known for acoustic sets that drift from classic rock to originals, delivered with a style described as “sweet wine to bourbon... and everything in between.”

Brick & Brew hosts its weekly open mic night at 7 p.m. with JP. The Newton Theater caps off the night at 8 p.m. with Colt Ford, the trailblazing country-rap maverick behind chart-topping albums, platinum hits, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in country and beyond, bringing his high-impact live show to town.