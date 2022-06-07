NJ Botanical Gardens to feature music, bird walks and more for June

The New Jersey State Botanical Gardens, located at 2 Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ, has announced a variety of fun activities just a stone’s throw away. For those not familiar, the botanical gardens are open every day and admission, and parking, is always free, though a $5 donation is requested.

The fun kicks off this Friday, June 10, with a concert by Central Brass, a brass quintet offering a wide range of popular, Broadway, Americana, jazz, folk, ragtime, and classical music. Bring a lawn chair and your dance moves. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m., stop by for a relaxing Audubon Bluebird Walk, courtesy of the Bergen County Audubon Society. The Audubon Society will lead a walk through the gardens and fields, visiting the volunteer-installed and monitored nest boxes and learn why they are important to the eastern bluebird. You’ll also identify the many birds and butterflies the group finds along the way. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center.

Then on June 18, at 10 a.m., return for a wildflower walk with Darlene Nowak, who will guide you through the many flowers and ferns in the shady, wooded Wildflower Garden onsite. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center.

There will be something for Father’s Day as well. On June 19, at 1 p.m. the gardens will host an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes; meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center.

This varied month of activities will end with a performance by the band The Kootz, on June 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Kootz specializes in good old rock and roll. Once again, bring a lawn chair to relax and soak up this live music experience.

For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.