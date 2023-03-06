Noonan to demonstrate work Thursday

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program showcasing the talents of William Noonan on Thursday, March 9.

The demonstration of his drawing and painting styles will begin at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month except in July and August.

The meetings vary from demonstrations of invited professional artists to critiques of members’ artwork to classes in watercolors or acrylics .

Noonan, originally from Monroe, N.Y., was born in 1962.

After a career in graphics and publishing in New York City, he returned to his first love, fine art, and to the Hudson River Valley, where he now lives.

He is deeply involved in the Hudson Valley art scene as co-creator of the Newburgh Art Salon, a local network of artists.

He teaches at the Wallkill River School of Art, Barett Art Center, Mill Street Loft and out of his home studio.

Noonan’s work includes landscape, still life, portrait, figures and animals. Primarily working in oils, he also uses watercolor, drawing and printmaking techniques.

His artwork has been exhibited locally, on Cape Cod and through various internet venues.

An inclination for the figure, a deep love of Italian art, and the investigation of his Italian heritage though travel and study are infused in his art.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at a monthly meeting, members also hold informal critiquing sessions and exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.