Oktoberfest is this weekend at Mountain Creek

Mountain Creek will host Oktoberfest celebration, its fall festival, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17.

The resort is at 200 Route 94, Vernon.

General admission costs $25 with free admission for children age 6 and younger.

There will be live music, entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

For adults, there will be lawn games, such as the stein and pie eating contests, lumberjack contest, hay bale toss, wife-carrying relay and classic sack race.

For children, there will be petting zoos, bounce houses and face painting.

Guests may take free sky rides on the Mountain Creek lift or take Mountain Coaster rides for $15 a ride.

VIP Packages will be available for $200, which includes access to the VIP Tent with a buffet and bar service, private restroom space, commemorative stein with one fill and giveaways as well as complimentary parking.

Oktoberfest will feature authentic German cuisine and more than 10 varieties of German and domestic beers, cider, seltzer and canned cocktails. Wine will be available at the wine tent and liquor at the Biergarten.

Food may be purchased at the German pretzel station, dessert station, corn and pickle station, and main food tent. There will be traditional German fare, including Schweinshaxe, sliced sauerbraten sandwiches, grilled bratwurst and potato pancakes, as well as cheeseburgers and hamburgers, jumbo hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and French fries.

Guests may bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.