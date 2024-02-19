x
Sing along to Taylor Swift hits

SUSSEX COUNTY. Tribute band will recreate the music of Chicago.

| 19 Feb 2024 | 08:02
    The Newton Theatre will host two shows of ‘Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience’ on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of ‘Let’s Sing Taylor’)
    ‘Beginnings: A Celebration of Chicago’ is scheduled Friday night at the Newton Theatre. (Photo courtesy of ‘Beginnings’)
    Shane Casey will play classic rock and folk tunes Thursday, Feb. 29 at Krogh’s in Sparta. (Photo courtesy of Shane Casey)
Sussex County will host performances by local favorites as well as tribute bands this week. And Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to sing along to their favorite hits.

Friday, Feb. 23

The Dave & John acoustic duo will serenade audiences at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94, Vernon, at 6 p.m., providing a perfect soundtrack to start the weekend.

Local singer-songwriter Rick Barth will take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., treating patrons to a mix of acoustic and classic rock.

At McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, Rich Ortiz will showcase his soulful vocals and guitar skills starting at 7 p.m.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, will welcome the Foster Children at 7 p.m., delivering a youthful energy and rock vitality to the stage.

For fans of iconic band Chicago, the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “Beginnings: A Celebration of Chicago” at 8 p.m. Expect to be transported back in time as this exceptional tribute band recreates the magic of Chicago’s extensive songbook. Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

The night wraps up at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 9 p.m. with karaoke. Audience members are invited to take the stage and sing their hearts out.

Saturday, Feb. 24

DJ Frankie Cutlass will host a night of freestyle music and non-stop dancing starting at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Cat Treats returns to McQ’s Pub with another entertaining performance at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Sick Star Nation will bring its high-energy cover band act to Brick & Brew, ensuring a lively atmosphere and plenty of crowd interaction.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, will showcase Whiskey Crossing at 7 p.m. for a boot-stomping evening of upbeat country music.

O’Reilly’s Pub will feature Brian St. John at 9 p.m. playing a blend of acoustic covers and original compositions.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, welcomes Scott Heath at 2:30 p.m. for a set of acoustic rock and country tunes.

The Newton Theatre will host “Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience” at 3 and 7 p.m., offering Swifties a chance to sing their hearts out to their favorite Taylor Swift hits. Don’t forget to wear your favorite Eras ensemble! Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Wednesday, Feb. 28

At 5 p.m., enjoy Sean Henry’s weekly performance at McQ’s Pub or Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert series with Vera & the Force at Blue Arrow Farm.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Watch or take part in the weekly acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the acoustic melodies of Sean O’Flynn at 6:30 p.m. at the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex.

Or visit Krogh’s for some classic rock and folk tunes by Shane Casey.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com