Singer-songwriters on stages this weekend

Music enthusiasts have an exciting weekend to look forward to as the calendar flips to November.

Friday, Nov. 3

Starting at 6 p.m., head over to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, where multi-instrumentalist Sean Henry will captivate the audience with a blend of rock and alternative tunes.

For an evening of covers, the Dowden Brothers will be performing at Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Stanhope House, 45 Main St., is hosting a tribute to the origins of Southern rock by Southern Stew. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville offers a unique experience as Paul Derin from Uncle Stump spins vinyl and creates the perfect Friday night vibe from 7 to 10 p.m.

Or make your way to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 7 p.m. to catch Jess Novak, a triple-threat singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Known for her dynamic performances and powerful vocals, her show is a must-see.

For those who prefer to be in the spotlight, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, offers a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Start your day at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., with a performance by Maribyrd.

That singer-songwriter also will play at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, offering another enchanting acoustic folk and classic rock performance.

At 6 p.m., McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape welcomes Brian St. John to the stage, where he’ll be performing rock tunes by the lake.

The Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, presents Michael Angelus at 6:30 p.m. His storytelling lyrics and organic instrumentation promise to take the audience on a captivating musical journey.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., will host the Howl’n Davis Band at 7 p.m., offering electrifying and eclectic electric blues.

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery invites you to enjoy a performance by the Harrisons, a rock duo known for its energetic sound and extensive repertoire.

For those who love classic rock and hits from the ‘80s through today, Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon is the place to be with Mike & Krissie starting their set at 8 p.m.

Cap off your Saturday night with the father-daughter duo of Jay Mac & Billy Mac at O’Reilly’s Pub, where they will be blending acoustic and original tunes starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Wrap up the weekend at Angry Erik Brewing, where the acoustic rock sounds of Ciro Patti will serenade the crowd from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear another performance by Sean Henry. He’ll be back at McQ’s Pub from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Visit Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for the weekly acoustic open mic from 6 to 9 p.m. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

For a special Thursday night celebration, head over to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub. Tim Carbone and Bobby Syvarth, fellow Scorpios, will be celebrating their birthdays in style.

Entry starts at 9:30 p.m., and the show begins at 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. The event is for those age 21 and older.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com