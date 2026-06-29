Skylands juried art exhibit opens with awards for regional artists

The Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council is celebrating its 55th year of promoting arts and culture with the opening of the 38th annual Skylands Juried Art Exhibit.

More than 100 people attended the exhibit’s opening reception, where awards were presented to regional artists representing a variety of artistic media. The exhibit will remain on display through July 16.

This year’s entries were judged by textile artist Frances Collier Singh, gallery manager at Peters Valley School of Craft, and painter, illustrator and instructor Michael Malzone.

Award recipients included Alan Spector, Open Award, for “Two Birds”; Denise Sivulich, Drawing/Works on Paper Award, for “Creeping Charlie”; Lori Dagostino, Acrylic Award, for “Lemon Limes”; Cara Bufanio, Oil Painting Award, for “Patio in Puglia”; Joel Leibowitz, Mixed Media Award, for “Red Door with Wisteria”; Ann Smiga Greene, Watercolor/Gouache Award, for “Last Blooms of Summer”; Annalyse Tattoli, Sculpture Award, for “Gaia’s Shell”; David Von Doehren, Photography Award, for “Mt. Washington Weather”; and John Sayers, Trustee Award, for “Dropneck Trailer with Crane.”

Richard Grotyohann received the Best in Show award for “Forever,” and Donna Gratkowski earned the Pastel Award for “Country Living.” Neither artist was present for the ceremony.

Among those attending the reception were Bill and Tammie Horsfield. Tammie Horsfield serves as president of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce.