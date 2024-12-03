Sounds of yesteryear: Ragtime, blues harp

Friday, Dec. 6

The Shed Band performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

DnA Duo delivers an eclectic mix of pop tunes at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Indie-pop singer-songwriter Dani Zanoni teams up with Alex Kerssen for a performance inspired by artists, such as Sara Bareilles and Fleetwood Mac.

At the same time, DUG the Band returns to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

Rock out with Mixtape Meltdown at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Or catch Rich Ortiz performing at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 7 p.m.

Scott Bradlee’s “Postmodern Jukebox” takes over the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m., blending modern hits with vintage styles, such as ragtime, swing and soul. Vintage attire is encouraged. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

Saturday, Dec. 7

Kick off the afternoon with Brian St. John’s acoustic rock, folk and alternative tunes at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Acoustic Wolves brings its signature sound to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head to the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., Stanhope, for the Blues Harp Blowout. Featuring harmonica masters Steve Guyger, Vin Mott, Roadside Louie and Big Mike DeVita, this event also includes a silent auction and BBQ menu. Tickets are available online at northjerseybluessociety.org

Duck Face brings the energy to Brick & Brew during the Ugly Sweater Party, and Rick Barth performs at McQ’s Pub, both at 7 p.m.

For a nostalgic treat, “A John Denver Christmas” takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, with Ted Vigil delivering a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter.

Rock fans may close the night at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., with “Kissmas with Psycho Circus,” a high-energy KISS tribute show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

Brian St. John gives a second performance at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Jeiris Cook brings his infusion of soul, R&B, folk and blues to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning artist Shawn Colvin performs at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Known for hits, such as “Sunny Came Home” and her iconic debut album, “Steady On,” Colvin continues to inspire with her heartfelt storytelling and masterful guitar work.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Celebrate the second annual Griswold Christmas Party at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. There will be prizes for the best cast costumes and a performance by Naughty Humphrey.

Join Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. and sing your heart out.

Thursday, Dec. 12

An acoustic open mic night begins at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Rick Winow performs at Krogh’s, delivering classic rock covers and original tunes with his signature style.

DJ Cool Wave hosts karaoke at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub.

