Southern rock, blues and a classical touch

Dynamic live performances featuring various genres from soulful melodies to high-energy rock are planned this week.

Friday, May 24

Barry McArdle will captivate audiences at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, starting at 6 p.m.

Brian McLoughlin will kick off his acoustic performance at the same time at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Catch Dylan Canfield & Co. delivering a set spanning classic hits of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan to contemporary favorites by Harry Styles and John Mayer starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Or hear the high-energy covers of Sick Star Nation at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta, also at 6:30 p.m.

For those seeking a rock-infused evening, Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, presents All My Fault cranking out ’80s, ’90s and current rock and dance tunes at 7 p.m.

Or test your luck at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with a game of music bingo starting at 7 p.m.

Metalheads are in for a treat as the doors open at 7 p.m. at Stanhope House, 45 Main St., for “Obey Your Master,” a Metallica tribute show. Experience the ultimate Metallica journey, complete with the sound, look and energy of the iconic band. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Grateful Dead fans won’t want to miss Touch of Grey at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., at 7 p.m.

For those in the mood to dance, the Beacon, 453 River Styx, Hopatcong, invites revelers to a vibrant dance party with DJNappz, starting at 8 p.m.

Experience the eclectic sounds of Southern Sojourn duo and singer-songwriter K-Diggy at 8 p.m. at Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “The Last Waltz Celebration” featuring The THE BAND Band and special guests, honoring one of the most iconic concerts in rock history. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org.

O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts a night of karaoke at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

The day kicks off with Jeiris Cook at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave, starting at 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m., catch Will Hoppey at Lafayette House and the Baileys at Lake Mohawk Country Club at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of freestyle music with DJ Frankie Cutlass at Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m.

Milk Street Distillery hosts Brian St. John and friends for the annual Grateful Dead show, and Chris Fantasia performs at McQ’s Pub, both starting at 7 p.m.

PS Xperiment rocks out at Brick & Brew from 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Newton Theatre presents “Hollywood Nights - A Bob Seger Experience,” a tribute to the legendary Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

O’Reilly’s Pub features Chuck Fantasia with acoustic originals, covers and classic rock hits, while Decadence takes the stage at the Beacon, both starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Enjoy the soothing sounds of Myke Soul and the City Limit at the Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road Route 615, starting at noon.

At 2 p.m., head over to Blue Arrow Farm for the second annual Southern RockFest, featuring A Brother’s Revival, led by former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies. Joined by vocalist and keyboardist Mike Kach and New Jersey guitar virtuoso Eric Cohen, the band brings the music of the Allman Brothers to life, with special guest Junior Mack. Also, enjoy “Classic Skynyrd Live” performed by Southern Steel, paying tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The Crosstown Shuttle duo will entertain with its eclectic blend at 3 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

On a classical note, the Sunday Beethoven Sonata ensemble will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Earthman Farm.

Wednesday, May 29

The Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series hosted by Danny C, featuring the nostalgic melodies of oldies and rockabilly tunes by Fat City Rockers, begins at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm.

At 5 p.m., McQ’s Pub welcomes back Sean Henry to serenade the crowd with his musical talents.

Karaoke enthusiasts may showcase their vocal skills at karaoke night with Ray Sikora starting at 6:30 p.m. at Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, May 30

Homestead Rest welcomes music lovers to its open mic night at 6 p.m., with signups starting at 5:30 p.m.

At the Stanhope House, the North Jersey Blues Society Showcase Series presents GA-20 for a blues revival experience. Described as a movement in traditional blues, GA-20 brings a fresh take on the genre with its dynamic, throwback blues sound. Joining them is Delta blues player Oliver Kostrinsky, delivering authentic hill country blues.

For more live music, head over to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m., where Brynen Sosa, known from the band Mythology, will showcase his solo work.

Ken Flood visits the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, at 7 p.m. for another night of live entertainment.

For a twist on the traditional music experience, head to O’Reilly’s at 8 p.m. for a fun-filled game of musical bingo.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com